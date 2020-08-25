7991LXnSHO
I have liked how one of our other vehicles shuts off the power socket (with a Dual USB Charger in it) with the ignition switch. In the new console top In my Mustang, one power/former lighter socket that stays hot and the other that switches for USB power, there would be one less thing to accidentally drain the battery.
If my 91 was wired like a 60’s car, I could just add a jumper on the right glass fuse or accessory terminal with switched power. Maybe an add a circuit fuse gadget like this is an option.
Universal 12V Car Add-A-Circuit View: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LFXA604/ref=cm_sw_r_sms_api_i_brurFb
...
@jrichker and other wiring experts,
The other thought is a relay for the switched outlet. The switched power lead on the radio is nearby to run the relay, and for power, tap into the lighter power hot wire that’s already there.
Is the simple answer the best solution or a redneck way out?
