additional parts for TorkTech m112 kit.

Hello,

Apart from the TorkTech kit, what else is needed to complete the setup?

Will the cooling lines connect to the engine cooling system (same radiator for everything)? or a separate radiator for intercooler is needed?

If someone did this, please "chime in" of what is exactly needed.

Is the intercooler from TorchTech exactly as the one on a stock Cobra?

is there another adapter variant for the m112?

thank you