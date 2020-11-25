Adjustable clutch cable and quadrant?

BlakeusMaximus

BlakeusMaximus

Still got to try a little lube on my speedo head
Jul 12, 2017
2,058
1,176
163
Its been years since I installed one of these. Im running a stock style clutch cable now and I feel that the friction point is a little to high. I want to feel the friction point a couple inches off the floor. Which cables should I stay away from and which ones do you guys recommend? I know the MM one is probably the best but it looks like Summit still sells the Ford Racing cable and quadrant. Is the Ford Racing cable any good? Any suggestions?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1
Clutch Cable Popping
Replies
15
Views
452
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
1995Beast
1
91GTstroked
Fox Recommend me a clutch
Replies
21
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
H
Can’t get into any gear
Replies
17
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
Lawdawg86
Need some help with installing new quadrant and cable
Replies
4
Views
359
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
Infoxicated5.0
Stock clutch cable adjustment question
Replies
17
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom