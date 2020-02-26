OK, If you have not followed my build thread here is the story in short form. I Did Not pay attention when I ordered the items close enough and ended up with the incorrect parts.I had these items on my 95 3.8 for about 2 hours worth of driving and realized there was a major issue. I contacted American Muscle and explained the entire situation and they told me that these items would never in any way work for the application that I am trying to use them for. So they tried to get me into the right parts but they do not sell the cable that I will need. SO, they gave me a direct line to one of the sales people at LMR and the correct part number for the kit that I need and LMR sells.What I replaced these items with:I am asking $104.95 for the parts in the picture because they are mildly used and I only have that amount in the replacement parts. I will pay for the shipping inside the U.S.