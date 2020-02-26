For Sale Adjustable Clutch Cable Kit (used for 2 hours)

kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

Peckerwood Shop Manager
Dec 24, 2003
278
97
38
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Price: $104.95
City: Bardstown
State: Kentucky
Picture:
2020-February-26 Louise #3.jpg


Description and Model Year:
Ford Performance Firewall Cable Adjuster (79-04 All) Cost Me $66.85
Maximum Motorsports High Performance Clutch Cable (82-95 5.0L; 96-04Cost Me $99.97
Aluminum Clutch Quadrant Single Claw 79-04 All (American Muscle stopped selling this item)Cost Me $39.95

OK, If you have not followed my build thread here is the story in short form. I Did Not pay attention when I ordered the items close enough and ended up with the incorrect parts.
I had these items on my 95 3.8 for about 2 hours worth of driving and realized there was a major issue. I contacted American Muscle and explained the entire situation and they told me that these items would never in any way work for the application that I am trying to use them for. So they tried to get me into the right parts but they do not sell the cable that I will need. SO, they gave me a direct line to one of the sales people at LMR and the correct part number for the kit that I need and LMR sells.

What I replaced these items with:
1982-04 MUSTANG STEEDA ADJUSTABLE CLUTCH CABLE KIT 5.0L/3.8LCost Me $104.95

I am asking $104.95 for the parts in the picture because they are mildly used and I only have that amount in the replacement parts. I will pay for the shipping inside the U.S.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Infoxicated5.0 Stock clutch cable adjustment question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Gs87GT Drivetrain Question on clutch cable/ quadrant/firewall adjuster? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
skiwesser11 Clutch Cable Adjustment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
O Drivetrain 1999 Gt Clutch Release Moving Back To The Top After Just Recently Adjusting. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
GoldenEagle91 Drivetrain Clutch Cable Adjustment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Similar threads
Stock clutch cable adjustment question
Drivetrain Question on clutch cable/ quadrant/firewall adjuster?
Clutch Cable Adjustment
Drivetrain 1999 Gt Clutch Release Moving Back To The Top After Just Recently Adjusting.
Drivetrain Clutch Cable Adjustment
Top Bottom