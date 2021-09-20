I look through the @jrichker posts.
Is there a way to ensure you set an adjustable cable length on stock Fox quadrant?
The length is the only variable from the stock set up?
I tighten down until the fork had resistance and no slack (did not force it) and lifted the pedal after checking engagement.
Clutch feels fine, but let’s out close to the floor and disengages when pressed in.
I did notice the fork vibrate at idle, so add a few turns to set the pre load?
New parts
new clutch, flywheel, fork, pivot, throwout, and
Is there a way to ensure you set an adjustable cable length on stock Fox quadrant?
The length is the only variable from the stock set up?
I tighten down until the fork had resistance and no slack (did not force it) and lifted the pedal after checking engagement.
Clutch feels fine, but let’s out close to the floor and disengages when pressed in.
I did notice the fork vibrate at idle, so add a few turns to set the pre load?
New parts
new clutch, flywheel, fork, pivot, throwout, and