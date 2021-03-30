Hello all. I’ve been having some problems with my clutch ever since I got the car. I’ve been focusing on getting the car running right before I ever messed with that. So now that it’s running ok it’s time to address the clutch. To start off with it’s a very heavy clutch. I’ve been told that it’s a centerforce by the guy who sold it to me but who knows. It also has absolutely no slack in the pedal whatsoever and It doesn’t seem to engage/disengage all the way. When I let off the pedal entirely and floor the car I get a bad clutch smell and when I slam it to the floor it seems just barely enough to even shift.My question is is do you all know if the cable I have (at the firewall)is adjustable or not? Here’s a picture for referenceThe metal ring in the picture spins. Anyone have any ideas on what could be the issue with my clutch?