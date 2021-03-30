sav22rem22
Member
-
- Feb 6, 2020
-
- 77
-
- 10
-
- 18
-
- 19
Hello all. I’ve been having some problems with my clutch ever since I got the car. I’ve been focusing on getting the car running right before I ever messed with that. So now that it’s running ok it’s time to address the clutch. To start off with it’s a very heavy clutch. I’ve been told that it’s a centerforce by the guy who sold it to me but who knows. It also has absolutely no slack in the pedal whatsoever and It doesn’t seem to engage/disengage all the way. When I let off the pedal entirely and floor the car I get a bad clutch smell and when I slam it to the floor it seems just barely enough to even shift.
My question is is do you all know if the cable I have (at the firewall)is adjustable or not? Here’s a picture for reference
The metal ring in the picture spins. Anyone have any ideas on what could be the issue with my clutch?
My question is is do you all know if the cable I have (at the firewall)is adjustable or not? Here’s a picture for reference
The metal ring in the picture spins. Anyone have any ideas on what could be the issue with my clutch?