Drivetrain Adjustable clutch cable?

Hello all. I’ve been having some problems with my clutch ever since I got the car. I’ve been focusing on getting the car running right before I ever messed with that. So now that it’s running ok it’s time to address the clutch. To start off with it’s a very heavy clutch. I’ve been told that it’s a centerforce by the guy who sold it to me but who knows. It also has absolutely no slack in the pedal whatsoever and It doesn’t seem to engage/disengage all the way. When I let off the pedal entirely and floor the car I get a bad clutch smell and when I slam it to the floor it seems just barely enough to even shift.

My question is is do you all know if the cable I have (at the firewall)is adjustable or not? Here’s a picture for reference
5C17F6F7-9C9C-4F8E-8017-2966F9AA6732.jpeg

The metal ring in the picture spins. Anyone have any ideas on what could be the issue with my clutch?
 

