Adjustable or Non-Adjustable rockers for '70 Mach 1 428SCJ

J

JMcAndrew

New Member
Aug 24, 2020
1
0
1
30
Floyds Knobs, IN
I am torn what to do with the rocker arm/ shaft setup for my 1970 Mach1 428SCJ restoration.

The car is put back pretty much to its original standard and the motor/trans are original. The motor was said to have been rebuilt 15 years ago but just sat with no oil in it. I took it to a local motor shop to have them take a look, they didn't take it completely apart but said it appears rebuilt. We completed the restoration in 2017 and had no issues until around 280 miles where a slight ticking appeared. We took the valve covers off and detected the ticking seems to be coming from the lifters. Some push rods spin freely and others don't spin at all. None of the rocker arms move at all when you try to manipulate them except for cylinder 1 which moves quite a bit and it also is where most of the noise comes from. Because its a 428SCJ they are hydraulic lifters and non-adjustable. I question the integrity of the rebuild so I took out the pushrods and lifters. I've attached some pictures. I have no interest in adding horsepower to the car or race it. The car is driven as a cruiser.

I saw a few fellow owners put Harland Sharp roller rockers in but they seem to be race-oriented and some people said they had trouble fitting the original valve cover on with those. What are some of your opinions on the Pro's Con's of adjustable vs non-adjustable and what brand would prefer? Thanks to everyone for the insight!
IMG_5466.JPG IMG_5465.JPG IMG_5464.JPG
IMG_5463.JPG IMG_5462.JPG
IMG_5461.JPG IMG_5460.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Adjusting Lifters On Non Roller 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Copentreygen5oh Front and Rear Sway Bar... Adjustable or Non Adjustable 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
89hatchlx J&M Upper Control Arm Non-adjustable Suspension Parts 0
B Adjustable vs. non-adjustable 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 11
G Adjustable or Non Adjustable UCA's? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
C Adjustable vs. Non-Adjustable LRCA Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D non adjustable rocker pushrod length Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
dubbsix Adjustable vs. Non AdJ Rear suspension question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
PoopDawg Best (or the top few) NON-Adjustable struts/shocks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M Adjustable or non adjustable control arms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
TrickFlow To adjust or non adjust? (UCA's) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
dls322 Adjustable vs. Non Adjustable Arms and Shocks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C New KC clutch going in, adjustable cable or stock non adjustable ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
yellowstang1994 Can having a non-adjustable cable cause vibration? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Blev Followers and Lash adjusters, PI, non-PI SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
mustang70 adjustable vs. non-adjustable SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
97WhiteStang Adjustable or Non-Adjustable Lower Control Arms??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
twogts4us non stock clutch linkage adjustment SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
L Non adjustable TPS? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Adjustable or Non Adjustable UCA's SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
J Idle Adjustment Issues 2.3 Turbo fuel injectedto 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 16
D Can anyone adjust my tune for 42lb injectors? SCT X4 tuner Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
Scott7512 Drivetrain Clutch adjustment?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
DemonGT TDC with adjustable pointer? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
A Clutch adjust not pedal adjust Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
C Stock rocker adjustment with a e303 cam Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
T Rear hood adjustment/alignment? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
kiddiccarus SOLD (Shipped) Thank You ........ Adjustable Clutch Cable Kit (used for 2 hours) Drivetrain Parts 3
My92cashtrap Suspension Adjustable Rear Upper Control Arms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
V Drivetrain Adjusting Shift points 2000 V-6 automatic SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
4 How To Adjust TB Butterfly 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Wayne Waldrep One more Firewall Adjuster thread. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 31
H Wheels-Tires Extreme Tire Wear/Rear Misalignment SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
mustang70 Better way to adjust speedo? Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
Infoxicated5.0 Stock clutch cable adjustment question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
CHILL347 Suspension Strange 10 way adjustable rear shocks? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Foxslider Camber adjustment w/ stock stuff 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Gs87GT Drivetrain Question on clutch cable/ quadrant/firewall adjuster? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
silverlx50 Engine Which nuts to remove to adjust steering wheel shaft after header steering knuckle rub? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
M 67 Mustang Tie Rods - Adjustment question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Diesel1277 Not staying running!! Idle adjustment? Fox Engine Swaparoo 6
LiquidStangs Brakes 1979-1986 Fox Parking Brake Adjustment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
L Clutch adjustment SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R 1.7 Roller rocker adjustment issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
My92cashtrap Paint and Body Help on adjusting door to close... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
My92cashtrap Fuel Accufab TB Adjustment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
USCGunner Interior and Upholstery Window adjustment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
I Adjustable Caster Strut Rods 74-78 Mustang ll? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
mattbaker302 camshaft upgrade 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
C 05 convertible top adjustment 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom