adjusting cam

justinmurray2001

justinmurray2001

Member
Jan 25, 2020
11
2
13
19
edmond OK
i have a 2001 ford mustang GT. i was trying to replace the head gasket but failed to do so. during the process i removed the camshaft and put it back in. the mistake i made tho was when i put the cam back in instead of keeping the gear in the right position i turned the motor over to get it to line up. (dont make fun im a beginner lol) now the timing is all jacked and i broke 4 rocker arms in the process. since i only took off one side the passenger side is still good with timing. is there a way i can fix the timing without taking off the chain?
 

