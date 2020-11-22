Adjusting Idle

JJHstang
Member
-
- Sep 12, 2018
-
- 97
-
- 4
-
- 8
First off I don’t have timing light or gauges.
351 Windsor engine in 71 Mach 1.
My Summit Racing 4 bbl carb 3 years old. Had a mechanic install and ran good.
When started idle would be fast but as it warmed up I could press the gas pedal and idle would reduce.
Now when I start it the idle isn’t as fast but after driving when I go to park it the idle seems to fast. I push the gas pedal but the idle won’t slow down.
How can I adjust the idle speed as without timing light and rpm gauges? I don’t have a tach in the car either.
351 Windsor engine in 71 Mach 1.
My Summit Racing 4 bbl carb 3 years old. Had a mechanic install and ran good.
When started idle would be fast but as it warmed up I could press the gas pedal and idle would reduce.
Now when I start it the idle isn’t as fast but after driving when I go to park it the idle seems to fast. I push the gas pedal but the idle won’t slow down.
How can I adjust the idle speed as without timing light and rpm gauges? I don’t have a tach in the car either.