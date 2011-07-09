Adjusting valves on 302 with hydralic lifters

Hi,
Perhaps my rendition will help. After reading through all of the comments and recommendations, all good suggestions, I get the feeling you need step by step guidance.
Here's what I think we know.
Looking at your engine, it was converted to a roller by via adding the spider assembly (locating mechanism in the valley) and those lifter links (some call them bones)between the lifters. I've done this and it all work fine. You ask about the firing order. As someone mentioned, firing order is determined by the cam, not the crank, within itself. It appears based on the cam info, you are running the later 302 HO firing order of 1,3,7, etc. So far so good. I'm not sure where you are in the engine assembly, but as someone mentioned, it wll be easier to adjust the lifter "pre-load" with the intake off and seeing the lifter sequences, especially, with this being new to you. I'm not going to go through the nuts and bolts of turning the crank, while watching the lifters etc, because I think you have a set of instructions on this aspect. I will offer, always start the TDC at "0" as referenced by the timing pointer and the lifters for cyl # 1 are fully within their bores. It might be a good idea, being "green" at this, to simply rotate the crank while applying a little pressure on each of the lifters, to get an idea of the range of motion and to see at what point the lifter stops lifting or traveling back into it's bore.
Hope this helps and good luck.