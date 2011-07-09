Adjusting valves on 302 with hydralic lifters

I purchased the block and crank from a private party, and was told it was a roller cam 302, which it is.I brought them to my machinist. After he magnafluxed (sp?) them I ordered the parts thru Summit with his approval of the parts. Machinist provided the complete heads, pistons (and related parts) and the lifters as well as timing set. I provided the block, crank and the cam. He built up the short block, I am now trying to complete the engine and get it back into the car.I have (obviously) have not done this before. When I do not understand something I ask questions and need to prove to myself that all is as it should be before I proceed to the next step. I don't see any point on completing the engine to find out later I have a cam/ crank incompatibility.I doubt the machinist would overlook an improper cam / crank match, he is not a beginner, that would be me. Nevertheless many times I have found that if I have a doubt or concern it is worth the time and effort to resolve these issues. I build M1 Garand rifles, never had a problem with one, but before I built the first one I was sure to be in total understanding of what I was doing.I got to tell you it was easier to build our two homes than this fricking engine!My machinist is veryon the phone, reason I ask a lot of questions here; it is just his nature, so I don't call him often. It really is not his job to lead me by the hand, and understand this.One thing, if I retain my sanity and get this thing running I will have gained some knowledge, and that is always a plus.sparx