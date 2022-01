Depends on the cam and depends on the rest of the build. Otherwise it is a pretty open ended question that leaves a lot of speculation.

As a general rule, advancing the camshaft brings the power band down in the rpm range and retarding the cam moves the power band up higher in the rpm range.

Is that the case in your application? Who knows.

If you have "normal" or "average" PTV clearance with the cam installed "straight up" then I doubt that you would have any issues with it advanced or retarded 4*.