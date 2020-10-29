Advancing Timing for 100 octane fuel

W

Wellzy55

Member
Jun 5, 2020
21
7
13
34
Clermont, Fl
Hey everyone,

I wanted to see if anyone had any experience with the 100 octane race fuel I currently run 93 octane on a 347 stroker with about 450 horsepower. My initial timing is set at 14 and total advance timing set at 32. The motor doesn't knock and runs good. I was able to get my hands on 10 gallons of the 100 octane and I want to run it at the dragstrip. How much more timing do you think I can add and still be safe.

Engine setup

347 stroker full roller
650 brawler vac secondarys
Rpm performer intake
Victor Jr head
Forged Srp pistons
Comp Cam extreme energy lift 555 556 duration @ 50 234 243. I think those are the numbers. I dont have the cam card in front of me but its very close to that.

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Motorsport71
Fuel Trouble Diagnosing Hesitation from Timing OR Fuel Problem
Replies
3
Views
301
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Motorsport71
Motorsport71
J
Learning so much but still have some questions with megasquirt
Replies
1
Views
289
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
7
73 mustang blower build info needed
Replies
1
Views
523
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
rbohm
rbohm
R
Lincon Mk Vii - Trick Flow & Supercharged- Report
Replies
0
Views
962
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rapalyea
R
RangerJoe
Fox Timing Chains, Valve Springs & Cam Material
Replies
6
Views
562
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
srtthis
srtthis
Top Bottom