Advancing Timing for 100 octane fuel

Hey everyone,



I wanted to see if anyone had any experience with the 100 octane race fuel I currently run 93 octane on a 347 stroker with about 450 horsepower. My initial timing is set at 14 and total advance timing set at 32. The motor doesn't knock and runs good. I was able to get my hands on 10 gallons of the 100 octane and I want to run it at the dragstrip. How much more timing do you think I can add and still be safe.



Engine setup



347 stroker full roller

650 brawler vac secondarys

Rpm performer intake

Victor Jr head

Forged Srp pistons

Comp Cam extreme energy lift 555 556 duration @ 50 234 243. I think those are the numbers. I dont have the cam card in front of me but its very close to that.



Thanks!