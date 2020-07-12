Advice on 3rd brake light or not

I acquired a rear decklid for my 88 convertible because I need the lugagge rack and spoiler off of it.



This lid is from a newer Fox with the 3rd brake light. My old deck lid doesn't have a sport for the 3rd brake light, soI'd have to wire the 3rd brake light in.



Should I put the new deck lid on and wire the 3rd light in or just swap the luggage rack over to the old deck. I'm not sure if the car would look better with the 3rd brake light or without it.



I assume the 3rd light isn't acting as structural support for the spoiler.