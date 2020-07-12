Advice on 3rd brake light or not

L

lemosley1973

Active Member
Feb 18, 2019
156
50
38
47
Clover, SC
I acquired a rear decklid for my 88 convertible because I need the lugagge rack and spoiler off of it.

This lid is from a newer Fox with the 3rd brake light. My old deck lid doesn't have a sport for the 3rd brake light, soI'd have to wire the 3rd brake light in.

Should I put the new deck lid on and wire the 3rd light in or just swap the luggage rack over to the old deck. I'm not sure if the car would look better with the 3rd brake light or without it.

I assume the 3rd light isn't acting as structural support for the spoiler.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P 3rd and 4th gear stripped need advice SVT Tech Forum 0
A Advice on buying 96 cobra 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A Exhaust Advice on vacuum and smog pump. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
HeatShield '89 LX Forged 347 in Need of Advice (Fuel & ECU) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
R Engine Need advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
lunetick fox first drive datalog any advice Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
J Engine replacement advice 4.6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M 93 foxbody 347 stroker megasquirt 2 pnp initial timing set up?? advice Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
C Progress Thread Wanting upgrade advice for 350+ rwhp 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 12
R Hello im new, i need some advice 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
A New fox owner, idle issues need some advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
C Looking for some suspension advice. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S Fox Mustang Purchase Advice 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
L Progress Thread Help/advice 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C Advice for cobra IRS swap? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
8 Progress Thread diving back into my 87 lx after a 10 year hiatus need some advice 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
G Hey everyone, I'm new here, please help a girl out with some advice! Sell or restore? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 58
L Looking for a Fox: All Advice Welcomed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
N Advice on EFI tuning solution on a tiny budget Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
C SN95 tire size advice 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
5 Selling Advice - Major Rework - 2001 5 spd Coupe What is it Worth?!?!? 2
admLSC7 Engine Cooling system Advice? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 92
Madness7645 Need advice - small cracks on block from water jacket to head bolt hole 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
loganburks88 302 Street/strip Camshaft Advice 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
5 NEED ADVICE FROM COMMUNITY MEMBERS 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
C rusty floor/undercarriage repair advice 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
U Engine Replacing the gasket on a gt40 head need some advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 36
4 98 STANG, NEED ADVICE The Welcome Wagon 2
D Selling advice for 2007 California Special Convertible What is it Worth?!?!? 1
H Looking for advice on engine combo 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
T 64.5 D code auto to 4 spd manual trans swap advice/info needed Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
B Engine Crank no start 99 gt 4.6l supercharged. Advice needed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Z Looking for Throttle Body Spacer and CAI advice 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
J New to the forum and need advice on getting a 5.0 started after sitting for about 3 years Other Auto Tech 3
M Rear suspension advice needed 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
S Advice on Dashboard repair (holes and cracks) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
I 68 289 2V Budget Build Advice Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
B 347 build on a D4DE block - Thoughts and Advice 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
T Looking for advice on 5.0 swap/build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
7 Need advice other than its a ford.my son purchased a 94 mustang gt 5.0 he was driving earlier and it dies now no fire 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
E Rebuilding need advice as to what kit I should get and what bore 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
N Need advice!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Woody3882 Need Exhaust electronic cutout advice/opinions 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
EBW83 Rear End Upgrade Advice for 1983 Mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
MachUno Drivetrain Rookie here! I need your Bracket car advice, tips and 2 cents worth. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
S Advice on my project. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
S New 94 5.0 build layout. Need advice! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
C Need a little advice on 2000 3.8 to 5.0 swap. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
HighLife7 Upper door belt line trim advice needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
Similar threads
Top Bottom