Advice on Dashboard repair (holes and cracks)

Folks,
My dashboard had an external tach at one time - I'd like to repair that hole (Fill it in) and the crack that came as a result of said hole.. What products do you recommend or have experience with? I cant imagine this is too difficult? I want to paint/refresh the dashboard back to its factory colors but want to address those problems first..
Thanks in advance.
