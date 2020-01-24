Advice on Dashboard repair (holes and cracks)

S

stussy2870

Active Member
Apr 5, 2019
45
27
28
45
Butler
Folks,

My dashboard had an external tach at one time - I'd like to repair that hole (Fill it in) and the crack that came as a result of said hole.. What products do you recommend or have experience with? I cant imagine this is too difficult? I want to paint/refresh the dashboard back to its factory colors but want to address those problems first..

Thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I 68 289 2V Budget Build Advice Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
B 347 build on a D4DE block - Thoughts and Advice 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
T Looking for advice on 5.0 swap/build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
7 Need advice other than its a ford.my son purchased a 94 mustang gt 5.0 he was driving earlier and it dies now no fire 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
E Rebuilding need advice as to what kit I should get and what bore 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
Similar threads
68 289 2V Budget Build Advice
347 build on a D4DE block - Thoughts and Advice
Looking for advice on 5.0 swap/build
Need advice other than its a ford.my son purchased a 94 mustang gt 5.0 he was driving earlier and it dies now no fire
Rebuilding need advice as to what kit I should get and what bore
Top Bottom