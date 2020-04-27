Advice on EFI tuning solution on a tiny budget

My current setup is a 302 with GT-40 Iron heads, GT-40 tubular intake, E cam, roller rockers, very basic runs great now with the 93 Tbird ECU (P3M) and harness no tuning support for this that I am aware of. The options that seem workable costing very little is either Microsquirt or a newer EEC-V ECU/Quarterhorse with Explorer harness. My goal is the add a turbo in the future and I would not mind getting rid of the distributor and using EDIS, I already own that stuff. Many years ago I built a Megasquirt I and got it running although very poorly then damaged the ECU, can't remember how. I really like the idea of the Microsquirt and can used the bulk of the harness I built for MS years ago, but I don't want to spend weeks trying get it to run. Thoughts and opinions?