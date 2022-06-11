Advice on lining up front control arm

Hi,

I've got my 2003 mach1 supported on two jack stands (at the pinch welds) allowing me access to work on the front suspension.
I've removed the front passenger control arm, installed the new control arm only at the ball joint, and not tightened yet, wiggle room exists.
I'm jacking up the control arm as close to the two bolts as i can.
I'm not sure how to proceed, i tried different angles and the bolt holes aren't lining up enough for the bolt.
I tried a massive screwdriver but it doesn't do much. Also tried a ratcheting strap secured to the driver control arm but it doesn't do much.

Anyone have experience and can share a few tips?
I guess i could buy spring tensioners but not sure it'll compress the spring enough for me to line up the control arm.
 

