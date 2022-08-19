Electrical Advice on lower steering column bearing

88-90ConVerts

I may not have this in the right thread under electrical but this was all I could see that similar. I need a little help with the lower steering column bearing looks like someone had tried to replace it but never finished it I'll attach a picture. Just want to get some advice on the best way to install the new bearing thank you. I found a thread under Motor Trend for the upper but it's the lower that I need help with.

I don't think the picture really shows it but it looks like the previous owners attempted to put a new bearing on and couldn't get it all the way fitted so this is where I really need advice I'm assuming I'm going to have to remove the steering shaft for better access any advice would be very much appreciated.
 

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
There is no lower column bearing that I've seen, I'll look at one of my parts columns, I've seen that part up at the top but can't picture it
 
