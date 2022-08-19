I may not have this in the right thread under electrical but this was all I could see that similar. I need a little help with the lower steering column bearing looks like someone had tried to replace it but never finished it I'll attach a picture. Just want to get some advice on the best way to install the new bearing thank you. I found a thread under Motor Trend for the upper but it's the lower that I need help with.



I don't think the picture really shows it but it looks like the previous owners attempted to put a new bearing on and couldn't get it all the way fitted so this is where I really need advice I'm assuming I'm going to have to remove the steering shaft for better access any advice would be very much appreciated.