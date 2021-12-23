Wheels-Tires Advice on rear wheel size please

Hey guys,

I'm waiting for LMR to get the 17" chrome ponies back in stock. I initially thought about going 17x8 on all 4 corners. Then I could rotate tires.

But the staggered look with 17x9 in rear might look better. I'm running stock suspension and don't want to remove or flip the quad shocks.

Any experience with them?
 

Rear tire size will determine if you need to flip the quad shocks. I have mine flipped on all 3 of my cars and run 275/40/17's on mine. Flipping the quad shock does not affect anything and literally takes 5 to 10 minutes tops.
 
91GTstroked said:
Hey guys,

I'm waiting for LMR to get the 17" chrome ponies back in stock. I initially thought about going 17x8 on all 4 corners. Then I could rotate tires.

But the staggered look with 17x9 in rear might look better. I'm running stock suspension and don't want to remove or flip the quad shocks.

Any experience with them?
Click to expand...
I have the LMR chrome ponies 17 X 8/9 on my ‘86. I had to flip the quad shocks for the rears to fit, but that’s an easy task and it hasn’t caused any issues for me.
 
Thanks guys, I have flipped the quad shocks in the past on a older car.

I may do 17x8 on all 4 corners. Just depends on what is in stock first. Seems they are hard to find.
 
