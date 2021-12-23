91GTstroked
Hey guys,
I'm waiting for LMR to get the 17" chrome ponies back in stock. I initially thought about going 17x8 on all 4 corners. Then I could rotate tires.
But the staggered look with 17x9 in rear might look better. I'm running stock suspension and don't want to remove or flip the quad shocks.
Any experience with them?
