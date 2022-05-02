Advice on Throttle body not sealing to Intake manifold -- 2001 GT

Hey folks!



So, my beloved 2001 Mustang GT that I've had forever is not behaving itself as of late. A year or so ago i put on an SR Performance Throttle Body from AM. No matter how hard I try and no matter how many gaskets I put in and how careful i try to assemble it, I get a damn leak in between the manifold and the throttle body with that stupid O-ring gasket (PI intake). It's one little spot on the back of the throttle body by the throttle linkage, near the driver's side bolt.



I did look visually for a crack in the intake, but didn't see anything. No visual damage to the intake, and the throttle body doesnt seem to be warped or anything. I suppose I can bring it to my works shop and check for flatness but damn. I did a super slow progressive tightening pattern on the 4 bolts too.



Anyone else ever deal with this? Any tips? Should I try putting the stock TB back on? Maybe a little RTV or is that too taboo? what do you guys think?



Thanks!