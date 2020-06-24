Exhaust Advice on vacuum and smog pump.

A

AbhorrentSpecies

Member
Jun 14, 2020
18
2
13
34
Las Vegas
So I've been reading on here a ton lately and im aware of most people consensus on removing the AC or air pump. However, when I bought my car it was already a bit "special." The previous owner had removed most of the AC equipment but stopped at the compressor and left me a vacuum leak from the vacuum tee. After much research and inspection I have ordered all new vacuum hoses as well as caps to stop the leaks I already have. The former owner had also broken a vacuum line to the thermacter bypass. I removed one of the smog pump tubes from the back of the passenger side head and it's completely clogged. So....my question is, what purpose is my smog pump even serving at this point, other than being a vacuum leak and clogging? And would you advise removing it or putting in new vacuum lines even if it's clogged to high heaven? Thanks for any advice, whether I listen to it or not haha
 

