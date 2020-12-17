Advice Wanted please

I have just had the opportunity to buy a 65 mustang, haven't gone through with it yet.



Its for 3k without engine or transmission and looks in pretty good shape, is this a good deal?



What should I look out for when buying it?



Is there an easy way to set up AWD in it?



Lagest engine size I could fit?



Was thinking newer model mustang engine maybe a 4.6L v8, but might have to put a temporary 2L in (I know its a crime).



Any advice would be greatly appreciated.