Advice Wanted please

lukeswayne
- Dec 17, 2020
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 16
I have just had the opportunity to buy a 65 mustang, haven't gone through with it yet.
Its for 3k without engine or transmission and looks in pretty good shape, is this a good deal?
What should I look out for when buying it?
Is there an easy way to set up AWD in it?
Lagest engine size I could fit?
Was thinking newer model mustang engine maybe a 4.6L v8, but might have to put a temporary 2L in (I know its a crime).
Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
