Advice Wanted please

I have just had the opportunity to buy a 65 mustang, haven't gone through with it yet.

Its for 3k without engine or transmission and looks in pretty good shape, is this a good deal?

What should I look out for when buying it?

Is there an easy way to set up AWD in it?

Lagest engine size I could fit?

Was thinking newer model mustang engine maybe a 4.6L v8, but might have to put a temporary 2L in (I know its a crime).

Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
 

