Advice welcomed

We have a 1996 Mustang 4.6 2 door coupe and we have been fighting a problem for a long time and have invested alot of time, money and frustration with the car.



The problem started all of a sudden. The security light started flashing (a 16 code), vehicle cranks but will not start (no fuel pressure, fan constantly running). We tried:



having new keys made and programmed

replacing the PATS system on the steering column

replacing the CCRM

replacing the ECU

checking wiring in harness to and from ECU and CCRM



We finally got fed up with it and thought is was a problem somewhere in the chassis. Soooo we got rid of the chassis, kept the engine and bought another 96 that had a blown motor (car turned over and ran, horrible but IT RAN!) . We transferred the old engine to the new chassis SAME FRICKIN PROBLEM!



side note - when we transferred the old engine to the new chassis we used the old wire harness. when we found out that the same problem was occurring we removed the harness and completely went though it and OHMED out at every connector and then re-installed SAME PROBLEM. We then tested the new chassis engine wire harness and tried that one.. SAME PROBLEM.



I think since the problem was transferred to the new chassis there has to be some sort of connector or harness on the engine that was transferred over!!! Does anyone have any ideas??