Advise me on a pressure washer

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
1,539
1,054
123
67
Florida
My car is being held up by the HOT water pressure washer I am trying to rent... It was out, then came back broken and for the last two weeks it is " waiting for parts"
So, considering buying a cold pressure washer to clean the engine compartment of my car... Its not all that bad, but has heavy grease and oil caked on around the steering Rack and K member.....
How will a cold pressure washer do cleaning this??
No problem spraying some degreaser before pressure washing, but I really do not want to have to scrape it with a scraper or putty knife.......
Any thoughts on here? Thanks
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
2,979
2,259
133
Long Island, NY
Pretty sure with a good degreaser a regular cold pressure washer will do the trick.
I’d go with a gas one, as some of the electrics are not too powerful.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
2,616
1,006
133
58
Sarasota Florida
I have a nice pressure washer, and have de gunked a few, Especially my car when I got my fox. It was caked with twenty years of hard crusty oiled mess. Cold works nice just degrease it with lots of the stuff. Previous owner of mine never cleaned it, and of coarse it had small leaks everywhere. I loved how it cleaned up. So much I had to push it down the street two houses away.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CarMichael Angelo
Engine compartment Detail tips and pointers...
Replies
12
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
J
  • Locked
SOLD '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker
Replies
15
Views
5K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Jer
J
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
11K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
93silverlx50
Need Help, Car Wont Start, I've Gone Through Both Checklists
Replies
54
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
10K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom