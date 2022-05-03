Advise me on a pressure washer

My car is being held up by the HOT water pressure washer I am trying to rent... It was out, then came back broken and for the last two weeks it is " waiting for parts"

So, considering buying a cold pressure washer to clean the engine compartment of my car... Its not all that bad, but has heavy grease and oil caked on around the steering Rack and K member.....

How will a cold pressure washer do cleaning this??

No problem spraying some degreaser before pressure washing, but I really do not want to have to scrape it with a scraper or putty knife.......

Any thoughts on here? Thanks