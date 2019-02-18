Advise on hood scoops 65 Mustang

Woody3882

Woody3882

Jun 19, 2018
Bradenton Fl 34212
I completed my 65 Mustang a while ago and the resto consisted of the installation of a generic fiberglass hood scoop. This is the bolt on style. The edges are starting to flex and the base/clear paint is lifting. Touch up just made a little problem bigger and now it looks like crap. So I am going to pull the scoop. Whereas the holes are in the hood I have to replace it with something. So My question to the forum members is What style of hood scoop would you recommend and any advise would be greatly appreciated
Thanks
Woody
 

rbohm

rbohm

Apr 12, 2002
tucson,az
woody i might suggest getting a new aftermarket hood with the scoop you want already built in. that way you dont have to worry abour fixing what you have and wondering if the same issue will crop up five years down the road.

another option would be to bond the scoop you have now in place on the hood, using the bolts to hold the scoop down. and then use fiberfill bondo to smooth out the seam and make it disappear before repainting the hood.
 
CUAviator

Jan 11, 2015
I’m looking for the same input - 65 fastback - I’ve for a steel hood that I’d like to keep. I’d like to add a hood scoop (mostly for aesthetic purposes, but functional would be a bonus) but I’d like it a little more aggressive than the Shelby scoop.
- What Are the options?
- where does one get something like that?
- who would be best to install it (I don’t really do body work)

side note, i would also like functional vents as well (yeah, yeah, I know).
 
