Advise on hood scoops 65 Mustang

I completed my 65 Mustang a while ago and the resto consisted of the installation of a generic fiberglass hood scoop. This is the bolt on style. The edges are starting to flex and the base/clear paint is lifting. Touch up just made a little problem bigger and now it looks like crap. So I am going to pull the scoop. Whereas the holes are in the hood I have to replace it with something. So My question to the forum members is What style of hood scoop would you recommend and any advise would be greatly appreciated

Thanks

Woody