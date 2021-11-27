Advise taken

Okay, I found the checklist and will begin the process in order as it says. I will take a few pictures and let you know my progress. Thanks to all who gave the tips.

Oh yeah, I have a 1989, LX 5.0, 5 speed, that has been built up a bit (not sure exactly what was done, but I'm going find out). Currently replaced fuel pump and filter; now having a crank-over but won't start, won't fire.... unless I spray starter fluid in the intake (then fires briefly) good pressure to Schrader valve...and that's about it. I have the checklist and I am ready to begin troubleshooting! Update soon......and maybe an Irace or two in between troubleshooting.