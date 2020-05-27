AEM 30-0310 WB & MSPNP2 trouble.

Geir-ove Martinsen
Oct 25, 2013
2
0
2
Hi
Having issues getting any reading off of my aem 30-031. Have connected white wire to pin 21 & brown wire to pin 22. Messed around with J6 to no awail. Anyone got any clue to what else might be the issue? Or are these aem WB just tricky/picky to connect.
