AEM 30-4110 to PIMPXS sanity check

Newbie here and a bit confused about WB wiring. My WB has the red, black, blue and white wires with white being the 5v reference.

The car is a '94 Mustang GT.



I've wired the red wire to switched 12v.

Black wire to chassis ground.

Blue wire not used.

White wire is where I'm confused. Does it connect to the factory narrow band wire at the factory ECU plug? Passenger O2 or driver's O2?

Is a chassis ground fine for the black wire or does it need to be grounded to the Pimp ECU?



Thanks!!!