AEM 30-4110 to PIMPXS sanity check

F

fasterthangas

New Member
Oct 5, 2016
3
0
1
Phoenix
Newbie here and a bit confused about WB wiring. My WB has the red, black, blue and white wires with white being the 5v reference.
The car is a '94 Mustang GT.

I've wired the red wire to switched 12v.
Black wire to chassis ground.
Blue wire not used.
White wire is where I'm confused. Does it connect to the factory narrow band wire at the factory ECU plug? Passenger O2 or driver's O2?
Is a chassis ground fine for the black wire or does it need to be grounded to the Pimp ECU?

Thanks!!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Trogdor
MSpnp2 base tune review please
Replies
6
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Trogdor
Trogdor
rx79gez8gundam
1996-1998 4.6L SOHC Engine Harness Connector C210 Pinout
Replies
2
Views
3K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
rx79gez8gundam
rx79gez8gundam
flstang65
On3 Performance Install Tips
Replies
0
Views
4K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
flstang65
flstang65
revhead347
Install Daytona Sensors CD-1 Ignition Mustang Fox SN95
Replies
0
Views
977
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
D
Electrical 93 5.0 LX Code 18 SPOUT in Issues
Replies
8
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
DOHCobra
D
Top Bottom