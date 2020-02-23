Aem fail safe install

Mustang5L5 said:
Ok, tell me about wideband o2 sensors with relation to the MS3. From looking at wiring schematic, it appears I only need one O2 sensor, and for datalogging it should be a wideband.

Install one wideband, cap the other bung (or leave the stock o2 sensor in) and then connect the signal wire from the wideband to the MS and that's it?
Did you ever figure out how to wire it up? I have a supercharged 94 Cobra that came with the megasquirt pnp2 already in it and I just installed an AEM Failsafe Wideband gauge and I’m trying to figure out how to connect it to the megasquirt
 

94Vortechcobra said:
Did you ever figure out how to wire it up? I have a supercharged 94 Cobra that came with the megasquirt pnp2 already in it and I just installed an AEM Failsafe Wideband gauge and I’m trying to figure out how to connect it to the megasquirt
This would be a better question to ask in the digital tuning forum, let's get you moved over there and I can answer any questions you have in regards to tuning and wiring.
 
Well first I need to know exactly what you want to do, I already moved your post for you.
I assume you just need to wire the wb into the ms2pnp yes?
 
