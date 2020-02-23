Aem fail safe install

94Vortechcobra
- Feb 23, 2020
3
0
1
27
Did you ever figure out how to wire it up? I have a supercharged 94 Cobra that came with the megasquirt pnp2 already in it and I just installed an AEM Failsafe Wideband gauge and I’m trying to figure out how to connect it to the megasquirtOk, tell me about wideband o2 sensors with relation to the MS3. From looking at wiring schematic, it appears I only need one O2 sensor, and for datalogging it should be a wideband.
Install one wideband, cap the other bung (or leave the stock o2 sensor in) and then connect the signal wire from the wideband to the MS and that's it?