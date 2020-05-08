AERA webinars oil, piston coatings and more

I thought I would share with you some really good free webinars. The oil one is worth the hour of your time. The coating one is good too for those of us that use Line2line for piston coating or maybe something to consider for that next build.

Let me know your thoughts. I have no affiliation just a gear head sitting at home sharing information :nice: .

Scott
AERA
 
