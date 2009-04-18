Aero to four-eye conversion - wiring up headlights

Darkwriter77

Darkwriter77

Before any of y'all go screaming about the blasphemy of swapping four-eye noses onto Aero Foxes and vice-versa, let me just state that what we're doing here is UN-converting an '80 Capri that had a '90 Mustang front end swapped onto it. We're trying to right the wrongs that Lynn's ex-hubby committed with this car. :D

The thing I'm having an issue with trying to figure out here is that when this car was converted, all the wiring and everything from a '90 was used. So basically, this should be regarded in the technical sense of putting a four-eye nose on an Aero car (even though this is actually a four-eye nose going onto an original four-eye). The Aero headlights are 3-wire, and the four-eye lights have 3-wire plugs for the low beams and 2-wire for the high beams. We kept the plugs and a bit of extra wire from the donor Capri where we got the nose and hood and such, but I'm not sure how to go about splicing this into the 3-wire setup, or (if I need to run all-new wire to something) how exactly to set this bugger up differently.

I have wiring diagrams in my Chilton manuals, but half of it is like Japanese to me, and I can't quite figure how to transfer one to the other. From what I gather, as far as the Aero 3-wire setup goes, there'st one power wire for each beam (one for low beam, one for high beam) and one ground shared by both on each plug. As far as the four-eye setup, though ... I dunno. Is the three-wire on the low beams including one ground and two different power wires, and the second power wire is activated on a separate circuit along with the high beams? :scratch:
 

J

jfman

Good luck with your project and screw thw purists. I would like a four eyed swapped aero car myself.
 
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

It's actually a factory Capri with a Mustang aero nose on it that they're putting BACK to 4 eye status :nice:
 
NIKwoaC

NIKwoaC

Haha, did you read Darkwriter77's post at all? He IS one of these purists you're ragging on!

Darkwriter- My best suggestion to you is to look into your own '84 and try to translate what you have going on there to the Capri.
 
Darkwriter77

Darkwriter77

Well, LaserSVT suggested instead of running two 2-plug lights (the high beams) and two 3-plug lights (the low beams) that I should just go with all four 2-plug lights, or just hook up two of the three wires on the low beams, and go about it that way. Seems simple enough and it kinda makes sense, but I'm just concerned about whether or not the wire can handle it. Should I just run thicker ground wires straight from the bulbs to the frame, rather than splicing them into the stock ground wires? (Otherwise, I'd have two bulbs per ground wire on each side sharing a ground wire.) :shrug:
 
FrankenStang

FrankenStang

Lack reading skills much? :lol:

Read carefully...

X1000. :lol:
:nice: http://forums.stangnet.com/764657-p...cury-capri-aero-four-eye-progress-thread.html
 
Darkwriter77

Darkwriter77

Looking at my '84 won't tell me much. I have the four-eye plugs and all from the donor Capri and that's exactly the same as what's on my '84. I already know how the four-eye STOCK setup should be, as well as the Aero setup, because I have functional examples of each (the Black Pearl and teh Notch); the question is not how it's setup up in stock form, but rather how to graft the two together.

Only idea I've got so far that sounds logical is simply running the low-beam and high-beam headlamps as two-wire setups (basically like four high-beams) and running separate grounds for each instead of having them share ground wires. Then I can just splice into the low beam and high beam Aero positive wires and run those to the four-eye bulbs. Kinda hard to explain in words. I tried to map it out semi-visually in another thread over in 5.0 Talk:

http://forums.stangnet.com/7880123-post98.html
 
93 LX

93 LX

Visit site
If I remember correctly the high beam is split to go to the "hi" in the dual beam and to the hi beam only light. In my 82 if you peal back the wiring for the hi beam on the dual beam socket you will see it loops to the high beam only socket. I hope this helps. BTW nice to bring back the Capri, arent many of them left. I am glad I kept my 82, which I bought new in 82, when it got crashed in 88. I love those 4 eyes Foxes...
 
stang&2Birds

stang&2Birds

www.veryuseful.com
I'm not sure that I see where the problem is.


87+ headlights:
MustangLights-Horn.gif






86 headlights:
Mustang-86-Lighting-Diagram.gif




So, just remove the high-beam connector on the 90 wiring harness and put on the 4-eye high-beam connector. Connect green to green, and black to black. Tape off the read wire.

If I remember correctly, you can just put the 3-prong connector on the 2-prong headlight, and it'll work correctly (high-beams only).
 
jrichker

jrichker

lowendmac.com
Sharing a ground will not be a problem. Just remember to increase the ground wire size one size larger.
Example: if original ground wire was a 16 gauge, use 14 gauge or even a 12 gauge.

On both the 90 and 80 model cars, the red/black is the headlight low beam power

On both the 90 and 80 model cars, the Lt green/black is the headlight high beam power.

On both 90 and 80, the black is the headlight ground.

The red/black & Lt green/black wires connect to separate terminals on the low beam bulb. There is a high beam and low beam filament in the low beam light bulb. The black wire connects the the common ground.

The Lt green/black wires connect to the single filament in the high beam bulb. The black wire connects the the common ground.

The AutoZone diagrams should be very helpful.

80 model Capri body wiring diagram:
http://econtent.autozone.com:24991/...00c152/80/04/e2/90/large/0900c1528004e290.gif

90 model Mustang body wiring diagram:
http://econtent.autozone.com:24991/...00c152/80/06/96/82/large/0900c15280069682.gif
 
Darkwriter77

Darkwriter77

Awesome! That'll work. :nice:

I was under the impression that the four-eye cars had some kind of totally different circuit going on for the high beams as opposed to the Aero cars. So, basically what it looks like I need to do is just run low beam to low beam (positive) and high to high (positive) and then, just for the sake of having good grounds and all, just run separate ground wires for all. Easy enough. :nice:

Many thanks! :cheers: Probably won't be until next weekend 'till we get around to doing the nose/hood swap, but from the looks of it, things shouldn't take too long.
 
J

jfman

Guyz: Of course I read the OP!!! This is just how I feel Build what you want to build not what people tell you to build. :nice: I was considering doing this to my 91 last year and posted up about it on foureyedpride and they locked the thread. :notnice:
 
FrankenStang

FrankenStang

That's because FEP's sole existence is to preserve foureyed cars. They are Purists and you know what? That's ok. :nice: They have their reason's for doing what they do.
 
J

jonathan myers

Darkwriter77 I'm taking my 85 and taking the wiring and all from my doner 91 I wish to keep it a 4 eye car like it is originally never done much wiring so how exactly would i go about putting the two together I've read this whole thread a couple times and I'm having a hard time making sense of it
 
General karthief

General karthief

Using the 91 wiring could be problematic, the 91 has two head lights and the 85 has four, also turn signal wiring and side maker wiring could be a problem.
 
