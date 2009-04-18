Aero to four-eye conversion - wiring up headlights

Before any of y'all go screaming about the blasphemy of swapping four-eye noses onto Aero Foxes and vice-versa, let me just state that what we're doing here is UN-converting an '80 Capri that had a '90 Mustang front end swapped onto it. We're trying to right the wrongs that Lynn's ex-hubby committed with this car.The thing I'm having an issue with trying to figure out here is that when this car was converted, all the wiring and everything from a '90 was used. So basically, this should be regarded in the technical sense of putting a four-eye nose on an Aero car (even though this is actually a four-eye nose going onto an original four-eye). The Aero headlights are 3-wire, and the four-eye lights have 3-wire plugs for the low beams and 2-wire for the high beams. We kept the plugs and a bit of extra wire from the donor Capri where we got the nose and hood and such, but I'm not sure how to go about splicing this into the 3-wire setup, or (if I need to run all-new wire to something) how exactly to set this bugger up differently.I have wiring diagrams in my Chilton manuals, but half of it is like Japanese to me, and I can't quite figure how to transfer one to the other. From what I gather, as far as the Aero 3-wire setup goes, there'st one power wire for each beam (one for low beam, one for high beam) and one ground shared by both on each plug. As far as the four-eye setup, though ... I dunno. Is the three-wire on the low beams including one ground and two different power wires, and the second power wire is activated on a separate circuit along with the high beams?