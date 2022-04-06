I had the AEROMOTIVE 340LPH STEALTH FUEL PUMP - installed a few years ago on my 91 LX 5.0 and when you turn the key on the pump keeps running I think because they bypassed the fuel cutoff switch for some reason they could not get power from the fuel cutoff wire so they ran it straight to the fuse box. There is a small little black box resister looking thing in the trunk close to the inertia cut off switch. Isn't the fuel pump supposed to come on for a second and then shut off after you turn the key on?

I have no problems at all the car runs awesome.

The fuel pump just keeps running.

thanks.