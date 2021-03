According to this site in the archives the ARP 3/8 stud part number for AFR 165 cc heads is ARP-134-7104. I am using the 3/8 dimensions and compare to a 7/16 stud to find the right part. The closest match in 7/16 is the ARP-100-7101 7/16 stud. I called ARP and they said this is the closest dimensions compared to the ARP-134-7104. The differences are the base stud (stud ging in the head) is slightly .040 longer and the stud that the rocker atttaches to is .005 longer. I am wondering if anybody has used these? It looks like as long as the head will take the longer base stud length these will probably work?