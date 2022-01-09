AFR 185 Heads Noisy

Heard a lot of noise (rattling/clacking) coming from my drivers side head. Pulled my valve covers and noticed that basically all my 1.7 Roller Rockers were wiggle loose and not aligned with each other.
So, should I loosen each one, verify lash, set lash, tighten half turn, lock it down, then another quarter turn?
I have never did this before, any help is appreciated.
