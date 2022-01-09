AFR 185 Heads Noisy

1

#16Stang

New Member
Jan 22, 2009
3
0
1
Heard a lot of noise (rattling/clacking) coming from my drivers side head. Pulled my valve covers and noticed that basically all my 1.7 Roller Rockers were wiggle loose and not aligned with each other.

So, should I loosen each one, verify lash, set lash, tighten half turn, lock it down, then another quarter turn?

I have never did this before, any help is appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Vacuum or Timing issue
Replies
1
Views
104
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Moistbois
M
JungleJoe
Engine Polly locks
Replies
8
Views
617
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
JungleJoe
JungleJoe
Cheapskate207
Engine Knock after headgasket job HELP
Replies
6
Views
814
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
47
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Whoohoo2260
Broken Exhaust Valve Retaining Clips
Replies
3
Views
707
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Whoohoo2260
Whoohoo2260
Top Bottom