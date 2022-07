Ok what do you all think about AFR 1383-6411 heads? The flow # s rock and now with being on sale it ain't much more then the cheap 185's.

just that 72c.c combustion chambers won't give me the 10.0-1 I wanted(347 build,comp xr270 hr). They can be milled to 68 cc .

ok take a look at them and let me know.