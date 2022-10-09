Fuel After 20+ years sitting outside, restoration has started with fuel

J

John Birone

New Member
Nov 19, 2012
2
0
1
51
Car last ran 4 years ago, and spent the majority of the last 20 years stored outside in Georgia. My friend who drove it last said the fuel pump died. I dropped the tank today and found this. Everything inside is rusted out. Not unexpected, but now I'm guessing the hard fuel lines are shot as well. Agree, or worth it to test/inspect? I had already ordered the rubber lines to replace those, but if I need to replace hard lines, what is the best kit and source? I can return the rubber lines I bought from LMR for their kit, unless there is a better option... Should I also worry about the injectors? Anything else with the fuel system to replace or check?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

limp
Brake and Fuel line replacement
Replies
22
Views
843
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
Engine What to do to car after sitting for 20 years
Replies
40
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bjr1992
B
S
Possible faulty injector driver?
Replies
4
Views
347
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
serfma
S
K
Electrical CEL always on, after reset, KOEO code 66 and KOER code 98 & 66
Replies
8
Views
742
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
khanpa
K
R82148V
Engine 89 - First start up after sitting for 12 years
Replies
6
Views
771
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
dgollem
dgollem
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu