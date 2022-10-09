Car last ran 4 years ago, and spent the majority of the last 20 years stored outside in Georgia. My friend who drove it last said the fuel pump died. I dropped the tank today and found this. Everything inside is rusted out. Not unexpected, but now I'm guessing the hard fuel lines are shot as well. Agree, or worth it to test/inspect? I had already ordered the rubber lines to replace those, but if I need to replace hard lines, what is the best kit and source? I can return the rubber lines I bought from LMR for their kit, unless there is a better option... Should I also worry about the injectors? Anything else with the fuel system to replace or check?