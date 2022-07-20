Had the RS for 40 years so freshening up with some new and upgraded parts!The water pump was leaking so in the process one bolt broke near the block requiring me to remove the timing cover. Extracted the bolt with the weld the nut method.A new timing cover and timing chain was installed along with a new water pump, fuel pump, fuel line, and oil sensor.Upgrade with a new aluminum radiator.Upgrade to a new 3G alternator running underdrive pulleys at idle yielded 14.52 volts. Check!Replacement power steering pump installed, next will be new rack and lines along with lower control arms.