Progress Thread After 40 years...

TuFun

TuFun

Females affect them in a very negative way O_o
Jan 9, 2019
75
73
28
California
Had the RS for 40 years so freshening up with some new and upgraded parts!

The water pump was leaking so in the process one bolt broke near the block requiring me to remove the timing cover. Extracted the bolt with the weld the nut method.
A new timing cover and timing chain was installed along with a new water pump, fuel pump, fuel line, and oil sensor.

Upgrade with a new aluminum radiator.

Upgrade to a new 3G alternator running underdrive pulleys at idle yielded 14.52 volts. Check!

Replacement power steering pump installed, next will be new rack and lines along with lower control arms.

IMG_0380.JPG
IMG_0383.JPG
IMG_0395.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Fuel Car running worse after gas fillup
Replies
51
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
hankth18
New 347 EFI stroker won’t idle
Replies
11
Views
452
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
H
'86 New Turbo Build First Start/Idle Trouble. Full Tune specs attached
Replies
8
Views
243
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Heffay
H
C
New Fuel Pump - PSI drops to zero with throttle
Replies
3
Views
504
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
AvalancheSVT
AvalancheSVT
R82148V
Electrical Battery Drain / slight draw
Replies
11
Views
246
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom