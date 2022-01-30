I recently went down my list and fixed almost everything that needed attention on my 86. I replaced the radiator, added an electric fan, thermostat, hoses, water pump, AC clutch, brake proportioning valve, air intake, transmission cooler, and serpentine belt.



I went to start it today and it won’t crank. I have power. My battery is getting 11-12 volts, there is power at the starter relay. What could be the problem here?