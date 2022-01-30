Engine After 8+ months of sitting and no crank

opihinalu

opihinalu

Feb 10, 2021
Florida
I recently went down my list and fixed almost everything that needed attention on my 86. I replaced the radiator, added an electric fan, thermostat, hoses, water pump, AC clutch, brake proportioning valve, air intake, transmission cooler, and serpentine belt.

I went to start it today and it won’t crank. I have power. My battery is getting 11-12 volts, there is power at the starter relay. What could be the problem here?
 

Do you have 12v on the blue/red trigger wire on the relay when you turn ignition to start? The top small post?
 
