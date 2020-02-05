Aftermarket CAM closest to stock 94/95?

Without going into a lot of detail why, I am returning my 95 GTS with 55k miles, back to mostly stock. I will be running the stock ECU, MAF, 19lb injectors (ev6), ported factory upper/lower intake, rebuilt E7 heads ported with 3deg valve grind and 1.6 rockers. My end game is to be in the 225-240hp range. Only component I can't find is a new cam closest to stock profile. Does anyone have a recommendations what off-shelf cam is closest to the factory specs for 94/95 5.0? I don't want to buy used from a junk yard and can't find NOS for 95/95 cars.