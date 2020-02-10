Aftermarket computer tuner?

a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,598
5,699
204
30
Hillsborough county
Are you planning on doing the tuning yourself or having someone do it for you? If you plan to hire a shop or tuner to setup the car for you I suggest that you find one first and then have them help you find the correct system for your application. Not all tuners are familiar with all systems and you want them using something they are familiar with.
 
vristang

vristang

10 Year Member
Mar 31, 2005
4,774
38
109
44
Seattle
www.SeattleBlueOvals.com
I my mind, it depends on the cam, so maybe reaching out to FTI is appropriate.

My 408w ran pretty decent on the factory ecu settings, with a 'calibrated' MAF. But it always had some low speed jerking around 1500-2000 rpm.
That completely went away once the injector timing was dialed in for the cam.

I used a Moates QuarterHorse, but that is a self tuning option, so you will need to learn a lot to get up to speed. Not impossible for most folks, but takes some commitment to invest time to learn it.


So, why do you want to tune it?
 
DemonGT

DemonGT

Founding Member
May 24, 2002
604
1
19
Sparta,WI
I want to tune it myself, iv always been kind of a computer geek so im not afraid of the learning of it all.

vristang - i want better driveability and i have some of the same as you had with the bucking. If your in the throttle it seems fine
but once your to a slow cruising speed of say...30mph it really dosnt seem to like it. Once its warmed up and you come to a stop
light it will have a surging idle sometimes and act like it wants to die.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,910
10,179
224
Box behind Walmart
I watched this guy:

1581447570614.png


Smooth out a PD blower combo, right here on this forum, of issues that I had always come to know as a part of the territory or the nature of the beast.

Now I'm getting excited about ripping out the EEC and all that other crap and getting something a lot more capable.

The custom solutions of just 10 years ago were either stupid expensive or just plain crap. That gap appears to have closed up quite a bit and hell... Even @a91what can do it! :jester:
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,598
5,699
204
30
Hillsborough county
Lolz you guys are too kind, I'm just a guy with a keyboard.... and hundreds of hours of practice. I also read everything I could find.

I can and do tune cars all over the place, all it requires for me to ride along and tune live is an internet hotspot.
Wot and power tuning for the most part is very simple, unless it's an all out power razor edge tune. Driveability/idle is by far the most difficult territory to work in and takes the majority of my time to tune. Sometimes a simple speed density tune works perfect... other times it requires changing the ignition load to run based on throttle position to get a difficult car to respond how you want. Or even a blend of these strategies
 
DemonGT

DemonGT

Founding Member
May 24, 2002
604
1
19
Sparta,WI
a91what - since you have experience with turning, would you recommend the MSPNP2 or the pimpxs? Those are the two iv narrowed it down two.
Feel free to PM me if you would rather.

My set up is in my sig, its a 410W N/A with a FTI cam and a TKO 5 speed.
 
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,547
1,751
174
Mililani, Hawaii
I had the same question last year and Steve @a91what recommended the pimpxs which is what I went with. Install was extremely easy and although I have barely got my feet wet on this thing the tuning capabilities I see are amazing. I'm sure Steve can give some technical insight into the pro's and con's.

Chris
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,598
5,699
204
30
Hillsborough county
Lets condince this to one thread so i am not answering the questions twice....

PIMPXS is what you want, with a spartan2 WB.. you can add a gauge to it if you truly must.. or if you want the most out of your experience you can just drop in one of the dashes designed and built by a member on this forum created just for the megasquirt based cars.

with this you can literally design the instrument cluster in anyway you like, it is literally a pc installed in the car full time... meaning you can do all the tuning with this and never once open a laptop.
 
96pushrod

96pushrod

Advanced Member
May 15, 2018
646
383
73
27
Savannah
a91what - since you have experience with turning, would you recommend the MSPNP2 or the pimpxs? Those are the two iv narrowed it down two.
Feel free to PM me if you would rather.

My set up is in my sig, its a 410W N/A with a FTI cam and a TKO 5 speed.
The ms3x based pimpxs is the way to go. Full sequential is worth the extra expense.

I drove out to Waycross, GA which is about 140 miles from out shop and I averaged 21mpg the whole trip. Not too bad for a 347 which makes what it makes. I’m not sure I could’ve done that in a batch fire setup.
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,059
13,092
234
62
Birmingham, al
a91what - since you have experience with turning, would you recommend the MSPNP2 or the pimpxs? Those are the two iv narrowed it down two.
Feel free to PM me if you would rather.

My set up is in my sig, its a 410W N/A with a FTI cam and a TKO 5 speed.
For the love of Webster, there is no freaking “R” in TUNING.
 
