Aftermarket computer tuner?

With the 410W setup in my sig, would i or could i see a drivability improvement with a aftermarket turner like a Megasquirt or Holley Terminator X setup?
The ms3x based pimpxs is the way to go. Full sequential is worth the extra expense.a91what - since you have experience with turning, would you recommend the MSPNP2 or the pimpxs? Those are the two iv narrowed it down two.
Feel free to PM me if you would rather.
My set up is in my sig, its a 410W N/A with a FTI cam and a TKO 5 speed.
For the love of Webster, there is no freaking "R" in TUNING.
Feel free to PM me if you would rather.
My set up is in my sig, its a 410W N/A with a FTI cam and a TKO 5 speed.
