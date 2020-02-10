Aftermarket computer tuner?

Lolz you guys are too kind, I'm just a guy with a keyboard.... and hundreds of hours of practice. I also read everything I could find.



I can and do tune cars all over the place, all it requires for me to ride along and tune live is an internet hotspot.

Wot and power tuning for the most part is very simple, unless it's an all out power razor edge tune. Driveability/idle is by far the most difficult territory to work in and takes the majority of my time to tune. Sometimes a simple speed density tune works perfect... other times it requires changing the ignition load to run based on throttle position to get a difficult car to respond how you want. Or even a blend of these strategies