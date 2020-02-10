Aftermarket computer turner?

DemonGT

DemonGT

Founding Member
May 24, 2002
599
1
19
Sparta,WI
Visit site
With the 410W setup in my sig, would i or could i see a drivability improvement with a aftermarket turner like a Megasquirt or Holley Terminator X setup?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Aftermarket under dash heater core 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
69shocktower 89GT stock computer vs aftermarket Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Pokageek Long-Tube headers. Can the 02's read properly WITHOUT aftermarket computer? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 20
S PROBLEMS WITH AFTERMARKET COMPUTERS NEED HELP!!!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
celeste aftermarket computer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Aftermarket under dash heater core
89GT stock computer vs aftermarket
Long-Tube headers. Can the 02's read properly WITHOUT aftermarket computer?
PROBLEMS WITH AFTERMARKET COMPUTERS NEED HELP!!!!!
aftermarket computer
Top Bottom