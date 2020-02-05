Aftermarket ecu

B

Bronc5.0

New Member
Feb 5, 2020
2
0
1
31
North Carolina
I know this has probably been discussed but I got tired of searching. I have a 88 bronco ll with a ho 5.0 that’s supposedly out of a 93 fox. I’m tired of tracing issues to get this thing running and want to replace the engine harness and ecu. I want to go aftermarket as I have future plans of putting a turbo setup on this thing. What do you guys suggest I go with? I’ve done a little bit of research and seen mega squirt has a setup but wanted to see what other people’s thoughts were.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Electrical Aftermarket engine control options Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
D Aftermarket CAM closest to stock 94/95? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Paleridr50 Aftermarket HP coil damage to ECU? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Slow5.0 Anyone knows how to wire up aftermarket electric fan without using ECU to turn fan on 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
OinkAodeOink Aftermarket ECU users, questions.. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
Similar threads
Electrical Aftermarket engine control options
Aftermarket CAM closest to stock 94/95?
Aftermarket HP coil damage to ECU?
Anyone knows how to wire up aftermarket electric fan without using ECU to turn fan on
Aftermarket ECU users, questions..
Top Bottom