Aftermarket ecu

I know this has probably been discussed but I got tired of searching. I have a 88 bronco ll with a ho 5.0 that’s supposedly out of a 93 fox. I’m tired of tracing issues to get this thing running and want to replace the engine harness and ecu. I want to go aftermarket as I have future plans of putting a turbo setup on this thing. What do you guys suggest I go with? I’ve done a little bit of research and seen mega squirt has a setup but wanted to see what other people’s thoughts were.