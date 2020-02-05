Looking for options to control a 93 ho 5.0

The stock ecu is killed and the wiring is old. I’d like to go aftermarket on both so I know what I’m dealing with. Also keep in mind I may go with a turbo setup in the future.

Engine is in a 88 bronco ll that was not built by me. Wiring is not labeled or anything and is setup kind of weird but appears to be the stock fox body harness so I want to replace it so I know exactly what’s what.