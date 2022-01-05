Hi, I had to redo my log in with h is weird. But as I was paying attention to FB I really don't mind. I have a 91 mustang gt hatchback. I had an 87 in highschool and loved it for 5 years till I crashed it. 20+ years later I find 91 that is the same white and red I had.



So now over 40 I actually know quite a lot about motors. I've worked in a machine/race shop and plane to make a street warrior out this car (I know nothing new) I already have a set of speedmaster 190cc 2.02 vavles Harland sharp roller rockers hardened push rods. I'm hopefully buying a x303 cam this Friday. I also got megasquirt for a ecu and 42# injectors. And hood pins