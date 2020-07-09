AGR steering racks

foxbodybill89

foxbodybill89

Member
Jan 19, 2020
10
1
13
31
Sioux Falls, SD
Has anyone had any recent experiences with AGR? I know they are flaky at best from reading several other reviews and forums but some of the stories are a few years old also. Some people are seemingly lucky to get a good rack from them. I have a Motorcraft reman 04 Cobra steering rack on order with Summit for my Fox but it keeps getting pushed back a couple weeks, I'm starting to suspect they can't actually get one. It really seems the only sure way is to get an AGR Cobra rack but I'm not putting that kind of money down for a big maybe.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
89stang1 AGR Power steering rack HELP! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
L AGR steering rack opinions? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Chythar For those of you wanting to use an AGR Power Steering pump... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
Rickyll7 AGR High Performance Rack and Pinion AGR 715583 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
mustang#2 TO ALL THAT HAVE A AGR RACK AND PUMP!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
1 AGR Rack and Pinion? Anyone has one!!!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Mikey1968 Need New PS Rack. AGR Any Good??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
jd-hart New AGR PS Pump and Bad Whine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
J Bad news about AGR... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
J Who's purchased an AGR Rack and Pinion? Tech help please! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Fastime331 AGR Rack & Pinion and Pump needed... Help please! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
F For Sale 1977 Mustang 2 Steering Column!! Mustang II Parts 0
N 67 coupe wobbly steering shaft 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
A Suspension Fox steering rack leaking need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Scott7512 Suspension Steering rack Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S Steering gets stiff when weather gets over 90 degrees or hotter 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Red50Fox Fox steering shaft (rag joint replacement) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
A 1966 i6 steering/suspension help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
calmlikeabomb 96 Cobra power steering issue... what is this line? can I replace it? SVT Tech Forum 2
S steering rack 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 14
tdziub85 1973 Mustang Fastback Steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
B Borgeson power steering box conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
5 Rack to steering question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C Steering Rack and Pinion differences between 1994 and 1998 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Steering wheel wiring Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
P No power steering or brakes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
G Engine New AC. Stalling when steering Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
91GTstroked Suspension Steering wheel crooked Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Mantoga320 Replaced my Fox steering rack, not happy 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
T Suspension 2.3 power steering 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
B 1968 power steering assist 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
6 66 inline 6 power steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J 2014 humming noise from engine, changes pitch with turning of steering wheel 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
2 2015 GT - Popping noise backing up or going forward from stop & sharp turn 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
C Re-install steering column 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
AUBURN1111 Drivetrain 2004 Cobra Power Steering Rack Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
F 65-70 ?? Power Steering Lower Assembly Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
N Power steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
91GTstroked Interior and Upholstery Steering wheel questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
8 Steering rack 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
Habu135 SOLD '93 Steering column w/airbag Interior Exterior Parts 1
R Steering Rack Variations 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
S 66 Mustang Coup Power Steering Gearbox questions 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Habu135 What's it Worth? '93 Steering Column w/airbag What is it Worth?!?!? 1
E SN95 steering wheel changeout 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
James V Fox Rotating power steering pump, can it work? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
ROB_D Power steering pump 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
cbell57 Oh My Its Time For A STEERING COLUMN: Keyed For 1970 Mach 1 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
02 281 GT Suspension Manual steering with modern radial tires? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom