AGR steering racks

Has anyone had any recent experiences with AGR? I know they are flaky at best from reading several other reviews and forums but some of the stories are a few years old also. Some people are seemingly lucky to get a good rack from them. I have a Motorcraft reman 04 Cobra steering rack on order with Summit for my Fox but it keeps getting pushed back a couple weeks, I'm starting to suspect they can't actually get one. It really seems the only sure way is to get an AGR Cobra rack but I'm not putting that kind of money down for a big maybe.