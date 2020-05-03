Air Condition Idle up with 2-speed fan (MSPNP Gen 2 V1.2)

Greetings to all,



As titled, I am currently running the MSPNP Gen2 with V1.2 (older version with minimum outputs).



I've recently moved to a hotter climate area that requires me to use A/C.



As mentioned, I have the older version of the MSPNP Gen 2 with required me to disable the pin 85 from the WOT relay.



Currently and independantly, I'm running a 2-speed fan (Mark VIII, Thunderbird) using a Volvo 2-speed controller and a BMW sensor (low/high) with a relay to control the A/C.



I would like to have the MS control the fan speed because as of now, when I turn on the A/C, it puts a load on the engine whereby the RPMS dip to the point where it wants to/and dies (basically, the idle does not ramp up to compensate for the additional load, and therefore the engine wants to die).



From my understand, the MS V1.2 has additional output controls (2-5) that I can program. I could figure out to set up the low and high speeds, but my question is "how toprogram to compensate for the additional load when I turn on the A/C?"