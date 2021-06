Since I'm having a difficult time finding the information I want. What kind of vent temps is everyone getting out of these cars? It was 107 here today in Florida according to the real feel monitor on the news (95 actual) and my ac was holding fast at 48 on my way to work. I just did the whole ac system last month, new everything and weighed the freon, it still feels like it could be colder. Then again I know a 47 degree drop isn't bad.