Air conditioning unit removal

Alex72stang
New Member
-
Apr 23, 2020
-
- 11
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 42
I am taking the AC out of my 72 mustang. Is there a spacer I can buy to fill the gap between the head and the alternator plate?
