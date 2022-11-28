New Install of a 7'' Holley Dash and now my Airbag is beeping at key on for about 5 cycles...I Located the Blue Airbag Module behind the Heater Control Knobs at the Top of the Center Console...A terrible place for this to be located for me because of the way my center console is configured with my Radio and the Terminator X ECU is in that location... Basically I can see it but cannot get to it without destroying the way my console is set up, and that is not an option....I am not concerned about the Airbag working or not...

1. So the question is, Can I disable power to the Airbag or the Chime, or both...

2. Is there a fuse that can be removed for the module that will disable the chime...

4. If so, what # is it in the fuse box...

3. Read in another Forum that you can ''Just take a socket and wire in a 194 bulb, (like what is in the cluster), Between pin 1 and pin 4"...that should stop the Beeping...



Please just help me figure out the easiest way to stop the Airbag from Beeping, when I power up the Holley 7'' Digital Dash...