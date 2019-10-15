91GTstroked
Hey guys,
After doing some research, the chime sound I hear periodically upon turning the ignition on is the airbag module. I guess it's located behind the console behind the fan motor controls.
So, should I just disconnect it, or replace the module? Will the airbag still work?
I have aftermarket gauges, so I can't verify the airbag light is blinking.
Thank you.
Video
View: https://youtu.be/vESnUfdVdlY
