Fox Airbag chime?

Hey guys,

After doing some research, the chime sound I hear periodically upon turning the ignition on is the airbag module. I guess it's located behind the console behind the fan motor controls.

So, should I just disconnect it, or replace the module? Will the airbag still work?

I have aftermarket gauges, so I can't verify the airbag light is blinking.

Thank you.

Video
View: https://youtu.be/vESnUfdVdlY
 
Last edited:

With these cars being as old as they are it may be safer to disconnect it. If you remember like I do....people used to get broken noses and eyeglass lenses shoved through their eye bas back in the early 90s with just a minor fender bender. That airbag is a single stage so it's all or nothing.
 
90sickfox said:
With these cars being as old as they are it may be safer to disconnect it. If you remember like I do....people used to get broken noses and eyeglass lenses shoved through their eye bas back in the early 90s with just a minor fender bender. That airbag is a single stage so it's all or nothing.
Click to expand...

Okay, so if I disconnect it at the module behind the console will it deactivate the airbag? I'd rather go that route.
 
I have an affliction with things that blow up in my face, I disconnected the air bag on my 92, I unhooked the battery then pulled the bag off the wheel, unplugged it and put it back on the wheel. Light flashing didn't bother me as much as the thought of that thing exploding in my face.
 
General karthief said:
I have an affliction with things that blow up in my face, I disconnected the air bag on my 92, I unhooked the battery then pulled the bag off the wheel, unplugged it and put it back on the wheel. Light flashing didn't bother me as much as the thought of that thing exploding in my face.
Click to expand...
Okay so that's the only way? Maybe mine is already removed, but the chime sound is annoying.
 
I had the same thing on my car when I first got it. Simple fix. Pull the HVAC center console and you'll see a lite green square box. You can unplug and remove it from behind the HVAC controls without too much fuss. If your airbag light stays on within your instrument cluster you can ignore it or pull the light bulb (which is what I did). Definitely remove the positive cable from your battery before starting the entire process.
 
Habu135 said:
I had the same thing on my car when I first got it. Simple fix. Pull the HVAC center console and you'll see a lite green square box. You can unplug and remove it from behind the HVAC controls without too much fuss. If your airbag light stays on within your instrument cluster you can ignore it or pull the light bulb (which is what I did). Definitely remove the positive cable from your battery before starting the entire process.
Click to expand...
Thanks this is what I was wondering. When I unplug the module the airbag will then be disabled, correct?
 
Mine chimed and it's 26 years old. The propellant and air bag dust is probably toxic at this point and the Fox Body would now be considered a compact with the huge size of your average car on the road nowadays.
 
Habu135 said:
Mine chimed and it's 26 years old. The propellant and air bag dust is probably toxic at this point and the Fox Body would now be considered a compact with the huge size of your average car on the road nowadays.
Click to expand...
I agree. I'll be taking the module out or disconnecting at the very least. That way I don't have to mess with the airbag itself.
 
See attached photos.
 

91GTstroked said:
I might pull the gauge cluster out and see if the airbag bulb is there or burnt out.
Click to expand...
If you have an aftermarket cluster the air bag light is gone . It’s part of the factory cluster printed circuit board . Just unplug the blue air bag module and that’s it . Beeping will stop . System is disabled and no worries .
 
hmmm... you got me thinking... about about ready to start putting the stuff back into my engine bay... I thinking I might as well not put the airbag sensor crap back on the rad support... I don't like the idea of the airbag exploding in my face either (if it would even go off who knows).... and have the dash out already, so might as well not put the control module back in either... MInes a '90 the first year they put the bag in...
 
