AJE K member and some questions

Update~oKay~ K-member is installed with engine in the car, K-member, The A-Arms all went in fine perfect but everything else went totally wrong,1, I had to use longer steering shaft, 99-04 ones because it's longer, My stocker was short about 1" inch fully extended.(No biggie, it was easy to find), Probably will get solid shaft since everyone recommends them...2, I was doing the oil pan at the same time as i was doing the k-member swap(thought this was good idea) BUT canton took their sweet ass time of 4 weeks to modify my oil pan to fit 94-95 cars, That was all good~(i was nice about it), BUT they forgot to send me the oil dipstick fitting so i had to call them back and they sent me another one...(this took another 4 days, again i was nice about it, but i was starting to grind my teeth on the phone with canton)3, Thanks to canton, I had to make myself more useful for that 5 weeks, Since K-member only took freaking 1 full day to install(Urgh~), So i took out my tranny and changed the clutch, changed the retainer, housing seal, rear main seal etc etc, and redid the rear-end including the auburn diff and axles, gears, changed the dented up H-Pipe to new one, blah blah blah, Almost new car at this point...4, When everything was said and done, my steering rack took a dump(same day when everything was done, including the oil pan),...I got to drive it for 20 miles before it spilled all the fluid everywhere, I think my pump is bad as well...now the car is parked again(yay!~)5, After checking the rack, i found out that i am bump-steering like a s.o.b as well, (Jesus Christ~!!, when does this end...?) I had the bumpsteer kit already but the tapered style is not enough, i will have to get the bolt through style because this give more adjustment according to MM and AJE. (Whatever...another $150 out the window...)I will post up some pictures of the completed piece today, and By the way, JIM(what a nice guy) at AJE was really helpful on this K-Member swap, i think i called him about 6-7 times during the install of this thing since i wasn't sure about many things, He also owns 94-95 mustang(s) and have very good idea about these cars so Just an FYI.Another $10K in parts and i think i will be done with this car, LMAO