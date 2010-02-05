AJE K member and some questions

hollywoodstang
Active Member
-
- May 23, 2006
-
- 1,095
-
- 2
-
- 36
What's up guys
The K member just arrived today and have some questions. the K member looks like quality piece, the questions is at the engine mounts, I think this is going to be rough, It's almost like a solid engine mounts with poly bushings, So i am getting rid of the current factory style engine mounts right?
I ordered the RR version so it have 2 extra bracing in the front, This was not really necessary but i ordered it this way for peace of mind.
I took many photos so you guys can review this newer style AJE K-member. Looks strong, Let me know what you all think
View attachment 231191
View attachment 231192
View attachment 231193
View attachment 231194
View attachment 231195
View attachment 231196
View attachment 231197
View attachment 231198
View attachment 231199
View attachment 231200
View attachment 231201
Thanks
The K member just arrived today and have some questions. the K member looks like quality piece, the questions is at the engine mounts, I think this is going to be rough, It's almost like a solid engine mounts with poly bushings, So i am getting rid of the current factory style engine mounts right?
I ordered the RR version so it have 2 extra bracing in the front, This was not really necessary but i ordered it this way for peace of mind.
I took many photos so you guys can review this newer style AJE K-member. Looks strong, Let me know what you all think
View attachment 231191
View attachment 231192
View attachment 231193
View attachment 231194
View attachment 231195
View attachment 231196
View attachment 231197
View attachment 231198
View attachment 231199
View attachment 231200
View attachment 231201
Thanks